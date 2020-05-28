1  of  2
Man found dead in Ellicott Creek

Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in Ellicott Creek.

Police tell News 4 they found the man’s body when they responded to the area of Ellicott Creek Road and Thistle Avenue at 4:08 p.m. today.

There is no suspicion of criminal activity at this time.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until medical examiner identification.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

