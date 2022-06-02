BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 22 years in prison for killing a 71-year-old woman inside her Town of Tonawanda home.

The incident happened on May 4, 2020. That night around 11 p.m., Joshua Wilson, 24, killed Diane Wolfe inside her Yorkshire Avenue home using a gardening tool from her yard.

“After committing the homicide, the defendant stole the victim’s vehicle and other items from her home,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

This past April, Wilson admitted to first-degree manslaughter. His guilty plea came the week before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

In addition to his prison sentence, Wilson will spend five years under post-release supervision.