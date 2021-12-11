Man hospitalized after shooting at Tonawanda Bowling Center parking lot

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of a bowling alley.

The city of Tonawanda Police said the man was shot once around 1:38 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tonawanda Bowling Center. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (716) 692-2121.

