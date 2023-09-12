TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police tell us a man was stabbed in the area of the Delaware Street Burger King on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, it happened around 12:40 p.m. The victim, who was identified as a 51-year-old man, suffered injuries to his abdomen and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as a result of this incident as police continue to investigate.