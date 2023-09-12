TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police tell us a man was stabbed in the area of the Delaware Street Burger King on Monday afternoon.
According to officials, it happened around 12:40 p.m. The victim, who was identified as a 51-year-old man, suffered injuries to his abdomen and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s in stable condition.
No arrests have been made as a result of this incident as police continue to investigate.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.