Man indicted on murder charge after death of 71-year-old Town of Tonawanda woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Joshua Wilson was accused of killing 71-year-old Diane Wolfe inside her home on Yorkshire Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Prosecutors say that on May 4, Wilson beat her to death with a gardening tool. He was also accused of stealing Wolfe’s vehicle and other items from her home.

If Wilson is convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.