TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday morning.

Police were called for a fight between two men just before 1:30 a.m. on James Avenue, just off of River Road.

Police said one of the men was dead when they arrived. The other was taken to ECMC, where he remains this afternoon.

The investigation is in its early stages. No one has been arrested or charged at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or use their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.