Man rescued after falling through Erie Canal ice

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police say a man attempting to cut across the Erie Canal Wednesday night fell through the ice and had to be rescued by police and fire personnel.

Police said a resident of E. Niagara Street heard someone shouting for help around 10:30 p.m. and called 911.

When first responders arrived, they located the man in the middle of the canal. They said they used dry suits and crawled out to his location, secured him with a rescue loop and pulled him onto a rescue sled.

The man was identified as a 36-year-old from North Tonawanda, but his name was not given. He was treated for hypothermic conditions and taken to ECMC.