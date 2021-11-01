Man sentenced for fatally stabbing woman in Town of Tonawanda apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 18 years to life in prison after killing a woman in her Town of Tonawanda apartment.
In March 2020, Clarence Simmons, 34, stabbed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson multiple times. It happened on Parkedge Avenue.
Prosecutors say Simmons and Johnson were known to each other.
This past September, Simmons pleaded guilty, as charged, to second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday morning.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.