Man sentenced for fatally stabbing woman in Town of Tonawanda apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 18 years to life in prison after killing a woman in her Town of Tonawanda apartment.

In March 2020, Clarence Simmons, 34, stabbed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson multiple times. It happened on Parkedge Avenue.

Prosecutors say Simmons and Johnson were known to each other.

This past September, Simmons pleaded guilty, as charged, to second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday morning.