Man sentenced for fatally stabbing woman in Town of Tonawanda apartment

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 18 years to life in prison after killing a woman in her Town of Tonawanda apartment.

In March 2020, Clarence Simmons, 34, stabbed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson multiple times. It happened on Parkedge Avenue.

Prosecutors say Simmons and Johnson were known to each other.

This past September, Simmons pleaded guilty, as charged, to second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday morning.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now