Man shot outside Devlin’s Deuce on Sheridan Dr. overnight

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police tell us a man was shot outside of Devlin’s Deuce at 2:19 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the report of a large fight outside of the Sheridan Drive bar.

According to authorities, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC.

The town’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the matter.

Officials say the people in the photo below are persons of interest at this time:

Police ask anyone with information to call 716-879-6614 or call their confidential tip line 716-879-6606.