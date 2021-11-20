Man shot outside Devlin’s Deuce on Sheridan Dr. overnight

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police tell us a man was shot outside of Devlin’s Deuce at 2:19 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the report of a large fight outside of the Sheridan Drive bar.

According to authorities, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC.

The town’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the matter.

Officials say the people in the photo below are persons of interest at this time:

Police ask anyone with information to call 716-879-6614 or call their confidential tip line 716-879-6606.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now