Man suffers medical event, crashes into Life Storage garages in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Clarence man was hospitalized after suffering from a medical event in the City of Tonawanda.

Police tell News 4 the medical event caused his 2008 Ford van to leave the road and crash into the Life Storage garage at 521 Young Street in the city.

The man went to Buffalo General with a cut above his eye.

According to police, he was leaving the United Materials Company at 528 Young Street and drove straight across Young into the garages just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The storage units sustained damage to some exterior walls, police say.