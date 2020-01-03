Man who lit ex on fire outside Tim Hortons sentenced to 25 years in prison

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man found guilty of dousing his ex-girlfriend in gasoline and lighting her on fire outside a Tim Hortons in Tonawanda was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jonathon White and Jessica Cameron dated for more than seven years, becoming the parents of three children.

By December 2018, the two had gone their separate ways. During that month, prosecutors say White lured Cameron outside during her shift at the cafe and attempted to kill her.

Cameron suffered burns across 30 to 40 percent of her body. White also suffered burns, but not nearly as bad as Cameron’s.

Following a trial, White was found guilty of attempted murder and assault this past October.

He received the maximum possible sentence.