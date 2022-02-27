TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawandas USBC will be holding its 13th annual Bowl for the Cure event March 6 at Manor Lanes, which is located at 150 Grand Island Blvd. The tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Entries must be reserved and sent in with full payment by March 5, though walk-ins will be accepted if lanes are available. The tournament includes three games of bowling as well as a basket raffle of over 50 baskets. The total entry fee is $40.

All donations received will be distributed between Roswell Park and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The full entry form with more details about the event can be seen below.