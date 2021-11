TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, the Town of Tonawanda will reinstate a mandatory mask policy in all town-owned facilities.

Officials say this is to protect residents and employees.

In an effort to protect our residents and employees effective Monday, November 22nd, the Town will be reinstating a mandatory masking policy in all town-owned facilities. Masks will be required to enter all town facilities, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated. — Town of Tonawanda,NY (@TownofTonawanda) November 19, 2021

The town tells News 4 the mask requirement will be for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.