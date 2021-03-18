Mississippi Mudds opens for 34th season Saturday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mississippi Mudds will open on Saturday, March 20, kicking off their 34th season in Tonawanda.
The Western New York staple says they’re now offering vegan-friendly foods and ice cream options, in addition to gluten-free choices.
Restaurant Owner Frank Berrafato says they’re excited to kick off the season, continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Our staff and entire family are really excited to jump-start our 34th year servingFrank Berrafato, Owner, Mississippi Mudds
the Western New York community. We promise to make your visit to Mississippi
Mudds a truly enjoyable one, as we continue to do our due diligence regarding the
state-mandated safety protocols. Where else can you go to enjoy your favorite
summertime foods, while taking in a spectacular upper deck view of the mighty
Niagara River”
