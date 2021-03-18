Mississippi Mudds opens for 34th season Saturday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mississippi Mudds will open on Saturday, March 20, kicking off their 34th season in Tonawanda.

The Western New York staple says they’re now offering vegan-friendly foods and ice cream options, in addition to gluten-free choices.

Restaurant Owner Frank Berrafato says they’re excited to kick off the season, continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Our staff and entire family are really excited to jump-start our 34th year serving

the Western New York community. We promise to make your visit to Mississippi

Mudds a truly enjoyable one, as we continue to do our due diligence regarding the

state-mandated safety protocols. Where else can you go to enjoy your favorite

summertime foods, while taking in a spectacular upper deck view of the mighty

Niagara River” Frank Berrafato, Owner, Mississippi Mudds

For more information about Mississippi Mudds, click here.