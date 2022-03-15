TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday’s going to be a warm day — low 60s just days before Spring begins. And with that spring-like weather comes the reopening of Mississippi Mudds.

The restaurant is getting ready to celebrate its 35th year in Tonawanda.

Located across from Niawanda Park on Niagara Street, Mississippi Mudds will be serving the favorites they’re known for, including Sahlen’s hot dogs and Perry’s ice cream. Vegan and gluten-free menu options will also be available.

“Where else can you go and enjoy your favorite summertime treats, all the while taking in a spectacular view of the mighty Niagara River?” Frank Berrafato, the owner, says.

Mississippi Mudds’ website says the restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.