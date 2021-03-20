Mississippi Mudds welcomes back customers with COVID protocols in place

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday marked the official first day of Spring and that means Mississippi Mudds is now open.

This will be the 34th year in business for the City of Tonawanda staple.

News 4 stopped by the Niagara Street hot spot where people were in line ready to indulge in an ice cream cone or a hot dog.

The owner says he is just excited to have the doors back open.

“Today at about 11:30 the line started and we have been steady all day and the customers are coming back and happy that we’re open and we’re happy to have them back.” Tony Berafato, Owner, Mississippi Mudds

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols are in place.

The parking lot is actually shut down at Mississippi Mudds, allowing customers to spread out all throughout the property to eat their meals.