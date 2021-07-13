“Moving Wall” tribute to Vietnam veterans coming to Tonawanda

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Moving Wall — a tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, will be coming to the City of Tonawanda next week.

The wall will be at Veterans Park off Niagara St. on Tuesday, July 20. A motorcade featuring 100-150 motorcycles and a tractor trailer carrying the wall will take place that day.

The motorcade will leave NCCC at 2:30 p.m. and follow this route:

  • Ward Rd. to River Rd. in North Tonawanda
  • River Rd. into the City of Tonawanda
  • Niagara St. to Veterans Park

As the procession comes down Niagara St., police say a “huge” American flag will be draped across the street.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now