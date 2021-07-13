“Moving Wall” tribute to Vietnam veterans coming to Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Moving Wall — a tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, will be coming to the City of Tonawanda next week.

The wall will be at Veterans Park off Niagara St. on Tuesday, July 20. A motorcade featuring 100-150 motorcycles and a tractor trailer carrying the wall will take place that day.

The motorcade will leave NCCC at 2:30 p.m. and follow this route:

Ward Rd. to River Rd. in North Tonawanda

River Rd. into the City of Tonawanda

Niagara St. to Veterans Park

As the procession comes down Niagara St., police say a “huge” American flag will be draped across the street.