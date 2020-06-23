New Amazon facility in Tonawanda opens for business this week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, Amazon’s new delivery station at Tonawanda’s Riverview Solar Technology Park opens for business.

The 117,000 square foot facility allowed for the creation of 600 full-time and part-time associate jobs, which all pay at least $15 per hour.

Amazon says this is “in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says “Creating new jobs is always important, especially given the economic impacts the coronavirus has had on our economy here in Erie County. This new facility is another investment in our workforce and I thank Amazon and the many partners who worked together to make this project a reality.”

Information on jobs in New York can be found here. More on being an independent contractor can be found here or here.

