TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda council member is getting a promotion, and a new member is joining the board.

The town announced Thursday morning that Supervisor Joseph Emminger was appointing Councilwoman Gina Santa Maria to be deputy supervisor.

“I want to thank the Supervisor for his confidence in me,” Santa Maria said. “Serving our community on the Town Board has been very rewarding, and the added responsibilities that come with serving as deputy supervisor will provide me another opportunity to make a difference for our residents.”

Santa Maria is taking over for Shannon Patch, who also serves as a councilwoman and is stepping down at the end of the year.

As she takes this new position, Timothy Hennessy, a local law practitioner and youth hockey coach, will take over as a councilman. Emminger said he’s a lifelong resident of the town.

“As an attorney, I am constantly in contact with my clients, and I feel I have strong people skills that will serve me well in dealing with our constituents and town employees,” Hennessy said.

Hennessy will be sworn in on January 2.