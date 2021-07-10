New family-owned barbershop opens up in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a new spot to get a haircut in the Northtowns, you’re in luck. Chief’s Carber Parlour is now open in Tonawanda.

It’s co-owned by cousins and Master Barbers Jesse and Nate Ciffa. Now, this isn’t just your average barbershop. This is where some Buffalo Bills players get their fresh cuts.

Jesse cuts Josh Allen’s hair and Defensive End A.J. Epenesa’s hair as well.

The Ciffa cousins say they are thrilled to be embarking on this new business venture together.

“It is amazing we worked so hard over the last couple of weeks just um keeping everything together some late nights blood sweat and tears. I am so excited to see everything coming together right now,” Nate Ciffa said.

Chief’s Barber Parlour is located at the corner of Military Road and Sheridan Drive right behind the Olympic Restaurant.