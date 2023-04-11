TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — They say nobody out-pizzas the hut, but you can be the judge of that.

That’s because a new location is now open on Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda, next to Traverse Boulevard.

Tuesday was the soft opening for the location, serving up pizzas for about four hours before it was closed to train new staff. The grand opening will be on Wednesday.

According to store owner Rohit Patel, they will have about five new locations opening up across Western New York within the next few months, including one near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

They are hoping to have about 10 locations open by this time next year.