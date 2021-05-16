New tackle shop in Tonawanda hopes to make a splash as temperatures rise

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With warmer weather here, Western New Yorkers have a new place to get ready for fishing. Lake Effect Bait, Tackle and Charters is now open in Tonawanda.

This spot is located on Delaware Avenue, near Sheridan.

Lake Effect’s Owner Thomas Ortolano says he opened up a shop because the Northtowns has not had a bait and tackle shop for quite some time.

“I mean we have had people just walking from the local neighborhood here saying this is a great spot for it. They don’t want to have to drive all the way to the west side or to Cabelas to get bait or lures and stuff like that. It is just more convenient for the people in this area,” added Ortolano.

Ortolano added that people will also be able to sign up for charters there in the near future.