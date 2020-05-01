Niagara Falls couple arrested for stealing steaks from Tops

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls couple is under arrest after shoplifting steaks from the Tops on Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda.

City of Tonawanda Police say officers were dealing with a different shoplifter who left the store without paying for a cart full of food.

As one officer went back in the store to watch video of the thief outside, police say an employee approached the officer to tell them a woman left the store with six steaks without paying.

The officer saw a silver car leave the parking lot and radioed to the officers detaining the other shoplifter that the car was heading their way.

According to police, the officers quickly made two more arrests.

They found the steaks, valued at $85.23, in the car.

Police charged 37-year-old Elena Simpson of Niagara Ave in the Falls, with petit larceny, criminal possession of a crack pipe, and sixth-degree conspiracy.

Matthew Handley, 52, of A Street in Niagara Falls faces charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, sixth-degree conspiracy, and six traffic charges.

The man who had over $1,000 worth of food in a shopping cart that he did not pay for, 39-year-old Douglas Roberts of Oliver Street in North Tonawanda, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.