Niagara Falls Culinary Institute Chef inspires students after visit at Falk School

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–36 students from the Falk School met with Chef John from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

He demonstrated how to properly cut fruit and arrange it. But he also talked a lot about passion and hard work. Chef told the teenagers how he worked his way to where he is today and how fellow chefs did the same.

These students have special learning, social, and emotional needs and the principal of the school tells us many of them show an interest in culinary arts because it allows them to be creative with their hands.

This is the first time the school has partnered with the culinary institute. Principal Dombeck says they’re going to bring a group of students to the campus soon as well.

12th graders were mainly in attendance today, but some 10th and 11th graders were here as well.

The students learned important knife skills they can use down the road if they do pursue culinary one day. They also learned they can arrange something like this easily at home.