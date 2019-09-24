No bidders show up to Tonawanda Coke site auction

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The site that was formerly home to Tonawanda Coke went up for auction on Monday, but no one wanted it.

Rebecca Newberry, with the Clean Air Coalition, says nobody showed up to bid on the property.

Jon Williams, CEO of environmental and demolition contractor OSC, now owns the site after previously submitting a bid.

The cost of the site has not been made public.

After years of health violations and concerns from nearby residents, Tonawanda Coke eventually filed for bankruptcy and shut down.

The neighbors’ concerns were validated too, as a court-ordered soil study by UB found a mix of chemicals on private property near the site.

It’s not clear what kind of cleanup will be done there.