TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canal Fest is canceled.

The organizers of the annual event spanning Tonawanda and North Tonawanda announced that they’re taking the year off to “rebrand and restructure.”

Next year will be the 40th celebration.

“Exciting new events, attractions, and entertainment plans are being made now to make
the 40th CANAL FEST like no other you’ve ever seen,” a news release from Canal Fest organizers read. “But like anything else we now call normal, they all take a bit longer to put into motion.”

The 2024 event will take place from July 14-21.

