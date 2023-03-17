TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canal Fest is canceled.
The organizers of the annual event spanning Tonawanda and North Tonawanda announced that they’re taking the year off to “rebrand and restructure.”
Next year will be the 40th celebration.
“Exciting new events, attractions, and entertainment plans are being made now to make
the 40th CANAL FEST like no other you’ve ever seen,” a news release from Canal Fest organizers read. “But like anything else we now call normal, they all take a bit longer to put into motion.”
The 2024 event will take place from July 14-21.
Latest Posts
- No Canal Fest this year, but it’ll be back for 2024
- More than 150,000 catalytic converters were stolen in 2022 and the problem may be underreported, data suggests
- Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
- Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
- Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.