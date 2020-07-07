NOCO Energy offers air conditioning tips as temperatures rise across WNY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–NOCO Energy is offering some tips to help keep your air conditioner running smoothly and your energy costs in check while temperatures continue to rise across Western New York.

Among these tips to stay cool with air conditioning are:

Set your thermostat to the highest temperature that is comfortable for you and your family.

If you have central air conditioning, make sure you have a clean furnace filter. It should be cleaned or replaced monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer.

Use a hose to clean off the outdoor unit to get rid of any leaves, dirt, and other debris that may be stuck inside to help it run more efficiently.

If you have the ability on your thermostat to turn the fan on, let it run all the time.

Utilize ceiling fans at night, running counterclockwise to better circulate the air, while keeping your thermostat set a few degrees higher.

Using a programmable thermostat, set your air conditioning four to six degrees warmer when you are not home.

Earlier this year, the company created a sustainability division within its commercial and residential heating, ventilating, and air conditioning business in Akron.

Officials tell News 4 the division will focus on working with customers in the installation of energy-efficient heating and cooling units and equipment, energy efficiency consulting, LED lighting, and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.