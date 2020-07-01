NRG Energy seeking new buyer for former Huntley plant

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Huntley plant in the Town of Tonawanda will not be purchased by WB Huntley Redevelopment.

Back in January, it was previously announced that the site on River Rd. would be sold to the out-of-town investor, but WB Huntley Redevelopment and NRG Energy released a joint statement, saying “the sale will not be proceeding as planned.”

“Regretfully, the sale of the Huntley plant site and landfill has been suspended. NRG Energy, Inc. and WB Huntley Redevelopment, LLC, underwent efforts to work through the process amid the Coronavirus crisis. Unfortunately, the sale will not be proceeding as planned, however, NRG remains committed to finding a buyer. While we are disappointed with this outcome, we appreciate the continued support of the town and the community during this process.” NRG Energy and WB Huntley Redevelopment

