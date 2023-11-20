BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a rollover crash on River Road in Tonawanda early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to River Road at the entrance ramp to I-190 south around 2:30 a.m. Monday, where 38-year-old Jenya Jaros of Buffalo had apparently hit a guardrail and flipped over.

Jaros was extricated from the car and taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. Police say both speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Tonawanda PD at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.