One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-190 Tuesday night

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Tonawanda Tuesday night.

New York State Police say they responded to the 190 South for the report of a serious crash at 8:50 p.m.

An investigation led troopers to the conclusion the motorcycle, traveling north, lost control at a curve in the road.

Officials say the motorcycle then struck the center concrete barrier, causing it to go airborne and hit a light pole on the southbound side and a Ford F150 traveling south. The light pole and wires blocked all southbound lanes for several hours.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

State Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name until an autopsy, scheduled for later today, is performed.

The investigation continues, and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash or information that can help in the investigation to contact them at 716-935-6528.

