Overnight parking restrictions to begin this Friday in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda says overnight parking restrictions will start this Friday, October 1.
Once these restrictions take effect, parking will not be allowed on city streets and lots between 2-6 a.m.
These restrictions will stay in place until the end of March.
