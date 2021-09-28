Overnight parking restrictions to begin this Friday in Tonawanda

Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda says overnight parking restrictions will start this Friday, October 1.

Once these restrictions take effect, parking will not be allowed on city streets and lots between 2-6 a.m.

These restrictions will stay in place until the end of March.

