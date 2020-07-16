Owners of former Tonawanda Coke meet with Erie Co. lawmakers to talk redeveloping the site

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The new owners of the former Tonawanda Coke site met with Erie County lawmakers today.

They talked about how to redevelop the former industrial site that’s now considered a Brownfield.

The land is now owned by Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus.

Legislator Kevin Hardwick says after years of trying to convince the old owners to clean things up, now they can concentrate on how to get the job done.

Tonawanda coke closed in 2018 after the owners filed for bankruptcy protection.