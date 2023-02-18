TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s safe to say business was in full swing Saturday at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda.

“It’s like being home. You know, my home away from home,” said Darvan Draper, of Buffalo.

Draper was among the first inside to hit a bucket of balls. “8 o’clock. I was here at 8. But, they opened before 8. So, I wasn’t the first in.”

The Dome has been closed since Christmas Eve after one blower froze and one broke, causing the dome to deflate and rip in several places.

Draper said the closure was hard on his social life and his golf game. “It’s relaxing,” he said. “It’s just a nice gathering place,” Draper added.

“It is just nice to get off the couch and get active again,” said Stephen Clifford, of Buffalo. “Honestly, I’m all smiles. It’s great to be out and hang out with friends,” he continued.

While it’s open for business, not everything is up to par.

“There’s some plants that have to be replaced here, pieces of carpet have to be replaced,” explained Parks and Recreation Chairman Carl Szarek. “Not biggies but once all that’s done, we will sit down with the insurance company, and make sure they understand our needs and have it back up and running for sure,” he said.

Szarek said so far, damages are roughly $250,000. The town is on the hook for the $100,000 insurance deductible which is being paid for using dome revenue and parks department money.