TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been since Christmas Eve that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome has been out of commission. But this weekend, that changes.

During his State of the Town address Thursday morning, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced that the golf dome on Brompton Road will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

The dome has been closed for nearly two months. It began after a blower malfunctioned during the blizzard that pounded Western New York with nearly constant wind and snow just before Christmas. As a result, it collapsed.

In fact, this wasn’t the only dome to fall during the storm. Another on Wehrle Drive in Clarence also collapsed.

The Town of Tonawanda says crews have been working to repair tears to the fabric of the dome in recent weeks. It was then reinflated this past Saturday.

The golf dome, which is operated by the town’s Department of Youth, Parks & Recreation, has a 48-tee driving range, a 3,500 square foot chipping and putting green, and an 18-hole mini golf course.

Typically, the golf dome operates daily between October and May and is open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.