Parking ban in Town of Tonawanda delayed by 2 weeks

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The parking ban that was supposed to begin in the Town of Tonawanda this Sunday has been delayed by two weeks.

Instead, the restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. on December 1.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says this is “due to the favorable weather forecast.”

When the restrictions start, parking will not be allowed on any street in the town from 2-6 a.m.