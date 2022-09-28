TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight parking restrictions will begin on Oct. 1 for the City of Tonawanda.
There will be no overnight parking on streets and city blocks from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
This will remain in effect until March 31.
