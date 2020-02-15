Part of old Tonawanda Coke plant accepted into state Brownfields program

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The clean-up of the old Tonawanda Coke site took a big step forward today.

The state announced that part of the land has been accepted into its Brownfield program which cleans up old industrial sites.

Honeywell International has also agreed to take part in the clean-up.

The state says they will work with the Tonawanda community throughout this process.

The Tonawanda Coke plant shut down in October 2018.

This statement was sent to News 4 on behalf of the owner of the site: