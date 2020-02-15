Part of old Tonawanda Coke plant accepted into state Brownfields program

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The clean-up of the old Tonawanda Coke site took a big step forward today.
The state announced that part of the land has been accepted into its Brownfield program which cleans up old industrial sites.
Honeywell International has also agreed to take part in the clean-up.
The state says they will work with the Tonawanda community throughout this process.
The Tonawanda Coke plant shut down in October 2018.
This statement was sent to News 4 on behalf of the owner of the site:
With today’s decision by the DEC, we are taking a critical step forward in creating a new future for Tonawanda and the surrounding community. Former industrial sites don’t have to be permanent scars on our community. They can be cleaned up, using scientific rigor and regulatory enforcement, and reborn into economic contributors for today’s economy and for years to come. The Brownfield Cleanup Program is the best vehicle to make this possible. Working with Honeywell, the DEC, elected leaders and the community, we are going to work aggressively to fulfill both sides of the equation – a cleaned up site that closes the chapter on how a former facility impacted a community, and a new path that brings private investment, economic expansion and job creation to Tonawanda by way of Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus. We are grateful to the many throughout the community who took an active and vested position in the future of this site, and to DEC for its leadership and thoughtful review in determining how best to move forward.”Jon M. Williams