Parts of I-290 EB to be closed overnight starting next month

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people who drive on the eastbound I-290 in the Town of Tonawanda can soon expect to see some lane closures.

Starting July 6, closures will occur on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single lane closures will begin between I-190 and Exit 1 (Elmwood/Delaware avenues) starting at 7 p.m. A full closure of the eastbound I-290 in that area will take place nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A detour along Sheridan Drive will be posted.

The work in this area is expected to last two weeks. These closures are taking place to facilitate the first phase of a pavement rehabilitation project that’s expected to continue through the end of October.

