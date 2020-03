TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) The wait is over! Paula’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Cough Donut is available Monday (3/2) through Saturday (3/7).

Each donut is $2.50 cents.

Half the proceeds benefit Hospice Buffalo, as part of its Annual Spring Fundraiser!

The specialty donut is topped with a dollop of edible cookie dough.

For locations and hours, head here.