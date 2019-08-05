Police charge man with attacking disabled Town of Tonawanda resident

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with a disability was attacked by a Buffalo resident, according to police in the City of Tonawanda.

Authorities say Avery Hunter, 24, assaulted a 59-year-old Town of Tonawanda man with Huntington’s disease at the corner of Grove St. and Grove Pl.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday morning at 1:45 a.m., and when police arrived, Hunter was standing over the man while he laid unconscious on the sidewalk.

“This was [an] unprovoked and despicable act,” Police Captain Frederic Foels said. “You can’t get much lower than this.”

Even though he lived in the town, many city officers know the victim. They say he would frequently walk to Gateway Park.

The victim, who remains in the trauma unit of ECMC, suffered a broken jaw, a concussion and a brain bleed.

Hunter will be back in court on Tuesday afternoon.