TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a possible shooting on Ebling Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Officers at the scene would only tell News 4 they will be investigating at the scene for quite awhile.

They tell us the incident was of a “shooting nature.”

We found a large police presence when our crews arrived just after 2:30 a.m. The Amherst Police Department was also at the scene.

This story is still developing, and we will bring you updates as we learn more.