Correction: An earlier version of this story said the suspect was charged with attempted murder. This has since been corrected to attempted assault.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing at a bar on Colvin Boulevard, the department announced Monday.

Police say a physical altercation between two acquaintances around 11:40 p.m. at GFY Bar and Grill resulted in a 29-year-old male being stabbed in the chest. The victim suffered a non-fatal injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to ECMC.

In an update Monday afternoon, police confirmed that 29-year-old Zachary Meer surrendered himself to the Town of Tonawanda Justice Court in connection to his alleged role in the stabbing. Meer was charged with first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Meer was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on July 10.