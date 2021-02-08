Police looking for information on shooting in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday night.
Officials say it happened in the area of Kenmore Ave. and Truesdale Rd. around 10 p.m.
A 53-year-old man had been located with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (716) 879-6606.
