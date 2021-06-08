Police looking for missing Tonawanda teen

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are looking for a missing teenager.

Angelia Maracle, 16, was last seen this past Friday. At the time, she was leaving her home after school.

Police say she may have been seen in the North Tonawanda area around Schenck and Bryant streets.

Maracle stands at 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2121.