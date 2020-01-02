Police: Man drives wrong way while nearly 3 times over legal limit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was accused of driving while nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol after Tonawanda police saw him driving the wrong way on Main St.

Early Thursday morning, Tuyisenge Amani, 28, was headed north on Main St. when police say he pulled over on the wrong side.

When police spoke with him, they say he showed signs of intoxication and claimed he drank “one bottle.”

Amani’s license had been revoked following a previous DWI in Buffalo this past August.

Tonawanda Police say Amani’s blood-alcohol content was 0.22 percent on Thursday morning. He was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

In addition to those charges, he was also accused of driving with a cancelled driver’s license and issued six traffic summons.