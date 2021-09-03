Police: Man steals more than 100 packs of cigarettes from Tonawanda 7-Eleven

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 7-Eleven store on Delaware Street in Tonawanda was robbed early Friday morning.
Tonawanda police say the suspect came in around 1:50 a.m. and threatened the clerk with harm before taking more than 100 packs of Newport cigarettes. The cigarettes are valued at more than $1,200.
Police described the suspect as a white man with a medium build. He stands at 5’10” and was wearing jeans and a blue shirt. No weapon was displayed.
After the incident, police say the suspect got into a blue Ford, possibly a Fusion, and headed south on Delaware.
Detectives are investigating this incident.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.