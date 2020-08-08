Police: Man tries to buy lottery tickets with fake money, steals them instead

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Tonawanda Police are looking for a man who stole several lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven store on Friday.

Police say around 3:00 a.m., the man entered the 7- Eleven on Broad Street in Tonawanda and tried to buy the tickets with $20 dollar bills of fraudulent movie money.

When the clerk refused the sale, police say the man grabbed the tickets and ran from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tonawanda Police at 716-695-8316.

