TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is searching for missing 56-year-old David C. Rasmussen.

Rasmussen went missing Wednesday and was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, a light-colored ball cap and carrying a camouflaged backpack. He has severe PTSD and is believed to be in an altered mental state, according to NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

He’s described as a white man that stands at 5’07”, weighs 160 pounds with brown hair, and has green eyes.

The 56-year-old may be headed to Fort Erie in Canada.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Rasmussen is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.