Police: Tonawanda 7-Eleven robbed early Christmas morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police say the 7-Eleven at 533 Niagara St. was robbed early Christmas morning.

According to police, the suspects came in around 12:10 a.m. before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. One was armed with a handgun, while the other had a rifle.

Police described them as black men in their twenties. They were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves at the time of the incident, police say.

Officials say the men then fled the store on foot and headed south on Hinds St. Their tracks in the snow led to Adam St., where police say they entered a vehicle that was parked around the corner.