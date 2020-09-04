Protestors gather in Town of Tonawanda over arrest of Eric Martin

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Protesters met tonight outside the Town of Tonawanda Police Department demanding accountability.

It’s in response the arrest of Eric Martin.

Police responded to a Speedway store on Kenmore Avenue back in July.

The store called officers claiming Martin was trying to cash a lottery ticket believed to be stolen during a smash and grab.

Body camera video shows officers repeatedly asking Martin to go with them for questioning.

Martin refused and is eventually forced to the ground and handcuffed.

The charges were later dropped when it was determined he legally bought his ticket.

Martin’s father wants accountability.

“You answer a simple 911 call, put your thinking cap on. And let these folks know and let others know and let other citizens know you can think your way out of the situation. Not just be a brutal, or just be forceful because you have a badge and a gun,” Martin’s father said.

“We respect people’s right to protest. These guys are okay to be here. We don’t have any problem with that. And we wanted to let them know that and we want to be accessible,” Police Lieutenant Joseph Milosich said.

Eric Martin and police will meet Tuesday to discuss the arrest.